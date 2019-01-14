Hornets-Spurs, Box

CHARLOTTE (108)

Batum 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 3-6 2-2 11, Biyombo 2-4 5-7 9, Walker 13-27 0-0 33, Lamb 8-15 2-2 19, Bridges 4-5 0-0 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-5 0-0 3, Hernangomez 4-5 0-0 8, Parker 4-12 0-0 8, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 43-92 9-11 108.

SAN ANTONIO (93)

White 7-12 2-3 18, Aldridge 11-17 6-6 28, Gasol 0-1 2-2 2, Forbes 3-12 0-0 7, DeRozan 7-15 0-1 14, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 3-6 0-0 8, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-0 2, Mills 6-16 0-0 14. Totals 38-82 10-12 93.

Charlotte 28 21 27 32—108 San Antonio 24 19 29 21— 93

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-36 (Walker 7-13, Williams 3-5, Lamb 1-3, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3, Batum 1-4, Hernangomez 0-1, Parker 0-1, Bridges 0-1, Graham 0-2, Monk 0-3), San Antonio 7-20 (White 2-3, Bertans 2-5, Mills 2-6, Forbes 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 45 (Lamb, Kidd-Gilchrist 7), San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 5), San Antonio 21 (White 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, San Antonio 15. A_18,354 (18,581).

