Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Horton lifts Delaware past UNC-Wilmington 82-69

January 10, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Ithiel Horton had a season-high 31 points and made nine 3-pointers as Delaware topped UNC Wilmington 82-69 on Thursday night.

Eric Carter had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Hens (12-6, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ryan Allen added 10 points.

Jay Estime’ had 15 points for the Seahawks (6-11, 2-2). Jeantal Cylla added 13 points. Devontae Cacok had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Delaware faces College of Charleston (13-3, 2-1) on the road on Saturday. UNC Wilmington plays Drexel (7-10, 1-3) at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission