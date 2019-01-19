Listen Live Sports

Howard takes out SC St 71-67 in OT behind Cole’s 26 pts

January 19, 2019 8:24 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — RJ Cole scored 26 points, distributed six assists and grabbed four rebounds and Howard snapped its two-game skid beating South Carolina State 71-67 in overtime on Saturday.

Howard (8-11, 2-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) got 19 points and six rebounds from Chad Lott and the Bison finished 12 of 15 from the free throw line. South Carolina State (4-16, 2-2) saw its two-game win streak come to an end.

Damani Applewhite scored 26 points from the Bulldogs making all six of his shot attempts from the field while going 14 of 22 from the foul line and grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds. Jahmari Etienne added 15 points and Janai Raynor-Powell scored 10.

Applewhite’s tip-in with 29 seconds left in regulation tied it a 57-all to force overtime.

