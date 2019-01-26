Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howell’s double-double helps JSU edge Grambling 65-63

January 26, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Chris Howell had 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 65-63 win over Grambling on Saturday night.

Venjie Wallis had 14 points for Jackson State (7-13, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which snapped a five-game losing streak against Grambling (9-11, 3-4). Jayveous McKinnis added seven rebounds.

Ivy Smith Jr. had 18 points for Grambling, which has lost two in a row since snapping a three-game win streak. Axel Mpoyo added seven rebounds and Devante Jackson had five assists.

JSU has lost two of three on the road, and returns home to face Mississippi Valley State (3-17, 1-5) on Saturday. Grambling hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-12, 3-2) next Saturday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.