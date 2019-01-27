Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Huetter to miss world championships after downhill crash

January 27, 2019 12:07 pm
 
INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter will miss the world championships in February after hurting her right knee and lower leg in a downhill crash on Sunday.

The Austrian ski federation says Huetter will be out for at least four weeks after partly tearing an ACL and a calf muscle in the race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, which was won by Austrian teammate Stephanie Venier.

Huetter says “at the moment it’s very bitter but in a few weeks it will look different. It’s another hurdle I didn’t plan, but I will overcome this one as well.”

Huetter, a speed specialist who has two World Cup wins, had just returned from a five-week injury layoff.

The worlds in Are, Sweden, start with the women’s super-G on Feb. 5.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

