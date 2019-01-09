Listen Live Sports

Huggins hits 3 in final seconds, Fresno State wins 78-77

January 9, 2019 11:53 pm
 
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Braxton Huggins poured in a career-high 33 points, and with five seconds left nailed a straightaway 3-pointer after shaking a defender and Fresno State pulled out a 78-77 win over Utah State on Wednesday night.

Fresno State (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West) had trailed the entire game until Huggins launched his winning 3 . He broke right, then cut left to get defender Sam Merrill on the wrong foot.

Merrill launched a 3 as time was winding down, but it was partially blocked. Quinn Taylor grabbed the rebound while going out of bounds and his putback missed.

Merrill scored 16 points and but was held to 3 of 10 from the floor. He was 9 of 11 at the foul line. Neemias Queta also scored 16 on 6-of-6 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah State (11-5, 1-2).

Braxton was 8 of 13 from behind the arc and the Bulldogs made 15 3-pointers — half their made field goals (30 of 66). Fresno State faces No. 10 Nevada on Saturday.

