Hughes’ career day sparks Syracuse past Notre Dame 72-62

January 5, 2019 2:48 pm
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Redshirt junior guard Elijah Hughes erupted for career highs of 22 points and 10 rebounds as Syracuse dominated down the stretch during a 72-62 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

Oshae Brissett added 19 points and 11 boards, and Tyus Battle scored 17 points as the Orange (10-4, 1-0) won their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Hughes hit 6 of 13 on 3-pointers. His previous high for triples was four.

T.J. Gibbs netted 18 points, dished five assists and sank a career-best six 3-pointers in 13 tries for the Fighting Irish (10-5, 0-2). John Mooney chipped in his seventh double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Syracuse, unfazed by playing just its second true road game of the season, outscored Notre Dame 10-1 late to turn a 60-58 lead at 6:19 into a 70-59 spread with under one minute remaining.

The Irish made just one of their final 11 shots from the field.

It was the 50th meeting all-time between the former Big East rivals, with the Orange owning a 29-21 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange have won three straight, and with their next two games at home, have a chance to build momentum toward their next matchup against a ranked team. They haven’t played one since falling 71-59 to visiting Buffalo on Dec. 18 and won’t face another until heading to No. 1 Duke on Jan. 14.

Notre Dame: It only gets more challenging for the Irish. Four of their next six outings will be against ranked teams, capped by No. 4 Virginia and No. 1 Duke in a span of three days on Jan. 26 and 28 at home.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange play their ACC home opener Wednesday when Clemson visits.

Notre Dame: The Irish are off until hosting Boston College next weekend, the second of four straight Saturday home games on their ACC schedule.

