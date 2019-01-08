Hurricanes-Islanders Sums

Carolina 2 0 2—4 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 14, 13:42. 2, Carolina, Maenalanen 1 (Foegele, Rask), 15:10. 3, Carolina, McKegg 2 (Ferland, van Riemsdyk), 19:54. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (tripping), 5:05; van Riemsdyk, CAR, (tripping), 10:18; Dal Colle, NYI, (high sticking), 17:45.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Toews 2 (Lee, Nelson), 4:50. 5, Carolina, Williams 10 (McKegg), 17:18. 6, Carolina, Slavin 5 (Rask, Hamilton), 18:53 (pp). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 15, 19:01. Penalties_Williams, CAR, (hooking), 15:03; Komarov, NYI, (cross checking), 17:55.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 5-10-9_24. N.Y. Islanders 7-12-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 10-5-1 (31 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 12-8-1 (24-20).

A_13,769 (16,234). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Kory Nagy.

