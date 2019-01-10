Hurricanes-Lightning Sum

|Carolina
|0
|1
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Carolina, Williams 11 (Hamilton, van Riemsdyk), 4:34.
Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Palat 5 (Point, Stamkos), 11:56 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Point 27 (Kucherov, Hedman), 16:45 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Point 28 (Stamkos, Killorn), 19:34.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-8-7_27. Tampa Bay 3-12-15_30.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 6.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 8-9-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 18-4-2 (27-26).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Bevan Mills.
