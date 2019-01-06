Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Senators Sums

January 6, 2019 3:40 pm
 
Carolina 2 2 1—5
Ottawa 0 4 0—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Faulk 3 (Aho, Teravainen), 1:12 (pp). 2, Carolina, McGinn 3, 4:28 (sh). Penalties_Smith, OTT, (tripping), 0:41; Rask, CAR, (slashing), 2:29; Slavin, CAR, (tripping), 15:07.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 18 (Wolanin, Ryan), 2:32. 4, Carolina, Slavin 4 (Rask), 6:13. 5, Ottawa, Dzingel 17 (Tierney), 12:17 (pp). 6, Carolina, Hamilton 6 (Aho, McGinn), 14:54. 7, Ottawa, Balcers 1 (Tierney, Boedker), 19:12. 8, Ottawa, Pageau 1 (Stone, DeMelo), 19:20. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (holding), 10:27.

Third Period_9, Carolina, Williams 9 (Faulk, Teravainen), 7:34 (pp). Penalties_Ryan, OTT, (tripping), 6:30; McGinn, CAR, (slashing), 14:45.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-8-10_29. Ottawa 10-19-2_31.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 8-8-2 (31 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 0-2-1 (16-13), Nilsson 3-10-1 (13-11).

A_12,924 (18,572). T_2:23.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Jonny Murray.

