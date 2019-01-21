Listen Live Sports

Hussein, Saddler help Southern beat Mississippi Valley St.

January 21, 2019 11:06 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hassan Hussein had 18 points and Jayden Saddler added 14, on 6-of-6 shooting, with seven assists to help Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 80-56 on Monday night.

Hussein made 9 of 11 from the field. Aaron Ray finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Southern (3-16, 2-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which has won two in a row following a 10-game skid.

Hussein scored the first six points, and Ray the final seven, in a 19-7 run that gave Southern a 27-15 lead midway through the first half and MVSU trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The Jaguars shot 60.7 percent (17 of 28) from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, and hit all their six free-throw attempts in the first half.

Jordan Evans led Mississippi Valley State (3-16, 1-4) with 17 points and Michael Green scored 12.

