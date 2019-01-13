Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ibis, No. 19 Arizona St. women slip past No. 24 Cal, 62-61

January 13, 2019 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kianna Ibis made 4 of 4 from 3-point range and finished with 26 points and Reili Richardson hit 1 of 2 free throws with five seconds left to help No. 19 Arizona State beat 24th-ranked California 62-61 on Sunday.

Ibis made shot 9 of 12 from the field and hit all her four free-throw attempts.

Arizona State (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) took its biggest lead when Ibis made a layup to open the fourth quarter and make it 54-48. McKenzie Forbes answered with a 3 before Anigwe scored Cal’s last 10 points in a 13-5 run that gave the Golden Bears a 61-59 lead with a minute left. Ibis hit two free throws and, after a Cal turnover, Richardson’s foul shot capped the scoring. Anigwe and Asha Thomas each missed potential winning shots before the buzzer.

Anigwe was just 5-of-17 shooting but finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds — her 16th consecutive game, dating to last season, with a double-double — and Jaelyn Brown scored 11 for Cal (10-5, 1-3). The Golden Bears opened the season with nine straight wins but have lost five of their last six.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The teams combine to make just four of their last 21 shots.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris