Illinois State downs Northern Iowa 70-69 behind Yarbrough

January 8, 2019 10:51 pm
 
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Milik Yarbrough scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Phil Fayne added 19 points with seven boards, and Illinois State held off Northern Iowa 70-69 on Tuesday night.

Matt Chastain scored 12 points for the Redbirds (9-7, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who trailed 33-32 at halftime but Fayne opened the second half with a basket and they never trailed again.

The Redbirds led by 10 points three different times in the second half before the Panthers rallied late, closing to 69-67 on AJ Green’s jumper with seven seconds left. Matt Hein’s made 1 of 2 from the line for a three-point lead. Green’s free throws with two seconds left closed the gap to the final score and the Panthers didn’t get off another shot.

Green scored 19 points with three 3-pointers for Northern Iowa (6-10, 1-2). Tywhon Pickford and Wyatt Lohaus added 11 points apiece and Isaiah Brown grabbed 10 rebounds.

