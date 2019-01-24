Listen Live Sports

Indian Wells tennis to feature all top 75 men and women

January 24, 2019
 
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The BNP Paribas Open will include all of the top 75 ranked men’s and women’s players in the world, including defending champions Juan Martin del Potro and Naomi Osaka.

The tournament runs March 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the Southern California desert.

Del Potro skipped the Australian Open while recovering from a knee injury, but he is on the entry list for Indian Wells.

Other former champions in the field are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka.

Nadal returns after missing last year’s tournament because of injury.

Other major champions include Stan Wawrinka, Marin Cilic, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

