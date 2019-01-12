Indiana State tops Evansville 72-66 in overtime

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Christian Williams finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Barnes scored six of his 11 points in overtime to send Indiana State to a 72-66 victory over Evansville on Saturday.

Both teams took turns with the lead down the stretch and the Sycamores (10-6, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) made it a two-possession game when Allante Holston sank two free throws with 18 seconds left. But Shea Feehan nailed a 3-pointer from 5 feet beyond the 3-point arc to pull the Purple Aces (8-9, 2-2) within 60-59 with 13 seconds left. Barnes made 1 of 2 free throws, but Feehan scored on a layup with five seconds left to send it to overtime.

Barnes, Williams and Key all had buckets in a 6-2 run to open OT and the Sycamores stayed in front from there. Key finished with 16 points and reserve Emondre Rickman scored 12.

Feehan was the only Evansville player to reach double figures, scoring 12.

