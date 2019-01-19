Listen Live Sports

Indianapolis signs free agent tight end to future contract

January 19, 2019 7:09 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran tight end Gabe Holmes to a reserve-future contract.

Holmes has made four starts and played 10 career games since 2015. All four starts came last season with Arizona.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Holmes also appeared in two games with the Cardinals in 2017 and has been on the practice squads of Arizona, Baltimore, Seattle and Oakland, which signed him as an undrafted rookie in May 2015.

