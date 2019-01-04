Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indiana’s Gutman, Stanford’s Macario are Hermann winners

January 4, 2019 7:49 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Indiana senior defender Andrew Gutman and Stanford sophomore forward Catarina Macario are the Hermann Trophy as the top college soccer players.

Presented Friday by the Missouri Athletic Club, the Hermann Trophy honors the United Soccer Coaches National Players of the Year in NCAA Division I.

Gutman had 11 goals and nine assists for the Hoosiers this past season. He topped Denver senior forward Andre Shinyashiki and Kentucky junior forward JJ Williams in voting by NCAA Division I coaches.

Macario had 14 goals and 21 assists. She edged Stanford senior midfielder Jordan DiBiasi and Georgetown senior forward Caitlin Farrell for the award.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

