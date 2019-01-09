Listen Live Sports

Indians agree with new catcher Kevin Plawecki at $1,137,500

January 9, 2019 3:58 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians avoided salary arbitration with new catcher Kevin Plawecki, who agreed to a one-year contract for $1,137,500.

Plawecki was acquired Sunday from the New York Mets. He made $557,471 last season, when he batted .201 with seven homers and a career-high 30 RBIs.

Cleveland needed another experienced catcher after trading prospect Francisco Mejia at last year’s trade deadline and sending All-Star Yan Gomes to Washington in December. Plawecki could share time with Roberto Perez.

The 27-year-old Plawecki spent six weeks last season on the disabled list with a broken left hand. He threw out 23 percent (16 for 70) of potential base stealers and had two four-RBI games.

After signing Wilson Ramos, the Mets didn’t have any roster space for Plawecki, who was out of options.

