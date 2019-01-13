Inter crushes 2nd-division Benevento to reach last 8

Inter Milan eased into the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, although none of its fans were present at San Siro to see the Nerazzurri crush second-division Benevento 6-2.

Inter was forced to play the match behind closed doors as part of its punishment for racist chanting in the Dec. 26 league match against Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Lazio in the next round.

Inter started strongly and was 2-0 up inside seven minutes. Mauro Icardi converted a penalty and then saw a header hit the post, with Antonio Candreva netting the rebound.

Dalbert extended Inter’s lead in first-half stoppage time with a fierce shot into the roof of the net and Lautaro Martinez headed in a fourth shortly after the break.

Martinez doubled his tally in the 68th, either side of goals from Benevento through Roberto Insigne — the brother of Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne — and Filippo Bandinelli.

Candreva also scored a second, in stoppage time, to add to Benevento’s humiliation.

FIORENTINA LEAVE IT LATE

Federico Chiesa scored two late goals to send Fiorentina through to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

Fiorentina won 2-0 at Torino on Sunday to book a spot in the next round, where it will face either Roma or third-division Virtus Entella.

There is another all-Serie A matchup later when Napoli hosts Sassuolo.

In Turin, Fiorentina had the better of the chances but was denied several times by home goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

It finally broke through three minutes from time. Giovanni Simeone surged forward from the center circle and shrugged off two challenges only to have his effort parried by Sirigu but Chiesa tapped in the rebound.

Chiesa doubled his tally in stoppage time after taking advantage of an error by Torino defender Lyanco. The goal was given after video review.

