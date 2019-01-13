Listen Live Sports

Iona’s shooting blitz leads to 88-70 win over Canisius

January 13, 2019 4:42 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — E.J. Crawford and Rickey McGill each scored 20 points, Ben Perez added 17 with 11 rebounds and Iona controlled most of the way for an 88-70 win over Canisius on Sunday.

The Gaels (5-10, 3-1) maintained their second-place tie with Quinnipiac in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. The Bobcats beat Fairfield 80-78 earlier on Sunday.

Asante Gist added 18 points for Iona, which finished shooting 30 of 56 from field, 14 of 26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14 of 15 from the foul line. The Gaels also outrebounded the Golden Griffins 40-29 to overcome their 24 personal fouls and 17 turnovers.

Perez’s 3-pointer snapped the tie at 4-all and ignited a 19-7 run that ended with another 3 from Perez. Perez buried another 3 for a 26-14 lead and Iona led by double digits for the remainder. Perez finished 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Malik Johnson led Canisius with 14 points, Takal Molson scored 13 and Isaiah Reese 10.

