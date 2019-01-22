Islanders-Blackhawks Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0—2 Chicago 0 2 0 0—3 Chicago won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 11, 2:19. Penalties_Murphy, CHI, (high sticking), 14:13.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Strome 12 (Kane, DeBrincat), 6:05 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 14, 7:33. 4, Chicago, J.Toews 22 (DeBrincat, Strome), 19:38 (pp). Penalties_Martin, NYI, (roughing), 4:46; Clutterbuck, NYI, (slashing), 4:46; Filppula, NYI, (hooking), 18:31.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Kane, CHI, (holding), 12:14.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 0 (Bailey NG, Barzal NG), Chicago 2 (Toews G, Kane G).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 13-7-12-4_36. Chicago 9-18-10-3_40.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Chicago 2 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 15-7-4 (40 shots-38 saves). Chicago, Ward 8-8-4 (36-34).

A_21,330 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Darren Gibbs.

