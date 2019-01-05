Islanders-Blues Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 3—4 St. Louis 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, St. Louis, Schenn 8 (Schwartz, Bouwmeester), 4:11. 2, St. Louis, Sanford 5 (Bozak, Dunn), 16:37. Penalties_Ho-Sang, NYI, (hooking), 5:08; Fabbri, STL, (hooking), 19:16.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 5 (Cizikas, Clutterbuck), 2:25. Penalties_Fabbri, STL, (hooking), 10:01; Pulock, NYI, (hooking), 12:12.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 8 (Lee, Pelech), 8:27. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Boychuk 3 (Cizikas), 8:38. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 15 (Toews, Mayfield), 15:04. 7, St. Louis, O’Reilly 16 (Perron, Tarasenko), 18:27. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (high sticking), 3:44; Mayfield, NYI, (tripping), 11:14; Pulock, NYI, (holding), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-2-6_14. St. Louis 10-8-14_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 5.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 11-6-3 (32 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Allen 14-13-4 (14-10).

A_16,801 (19,150). T_2:30.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.

