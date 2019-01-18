Islanders-Capitals Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 2—2 Washington 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Backstrom, WSH, (hooking), 0:10; Cizikas, NYI, (tripping), 8:17.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (holding), 0:57; Dowd, WSH, (tripping), 16:13.

Third Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 11 (Barzal, Pelech), 5:08. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 4 (Pelech, Cizikas), 7:34. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-9-5_25. Washington 7-8-4_19.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 14-8-1 (19 shots-19 saves). Washington, Holtby 17-11-2 (25-23).

A_18,605 (18,277). T_2:17.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Andrew Smith.

