Islanders-Rangers Sums

January 10, 2019 10:30 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1—4
N.Y. Rangers 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Strome 6 (Chytil, Vesey), 1:38 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 13 (Boychuk), 2:31. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 9 (Lee, Barzal), 8:51 (pp). Penalties_Johnston, NYI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 0:17; Martin, NYI, Major (fighting), 7:41; McLeod, NYR, Major (fighting), 7:41; Vesey, NYR, (tripping), 8:09.

Second Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Shattenkirk 2 (Claesson), 1:11. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 16 (Barzal, Leddy), 3:08 (pp). Penalties_Staal, NYR, (holding), 1:38; Namestnikov, NYR, (hooking), 17:34.

Third Period_6, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 7 (Pionk, Buchnevich), 8:40. 7, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 9 (Boychuk, Clutterbuck), 18:34. Penalties_Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 3:07; Komarov, NYI, (delay of game), 4:13; Martin, NYI, (roughing), 9:39; McLeod, NYR, (roughing), 9:39.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-9-1_20. N.Y. Rangers 8-5-17_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 12-6-3 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 12-12-7 (20-16).

A_17,938 (18,006). T_2:43.

Referees_Furman South, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Mark Shewchyk.

