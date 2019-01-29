Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Italian coach banned for 5 months for head-butting opponent

January 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — A third-division coach in Italy has been banned for five months for head-butting an opponent and inciting violence.

Lucchese coach Giancarlo Favarin knocked Alessandria coach Gaetano Mancino to the ground with a powerful head-butt on Sunday at the end of their 2-2 draw in Serie C.

The Lega Pro, which governs that division, says in a statement that Favarin is banned until June 30 for that incident as well as “for having expressed blasphemous phrases during the game; for having invited his own player to ‘break the legs’ of an opponent.”

Lucchese has refuted reports the 60-year-old Favarin will be fired for the incident.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“The decision has left us genuinely perplexed,” Lucchese sporting director Antonio Obbedio said on Tuesday. “Not so much for the disqualification inflicted on the coach, as for the unequal treatment regarding other cases that occurred on the same day.”

Mancino was handed a two-match ban for “offensive and provocative behavior” towards Favarin.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.