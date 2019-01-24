Listen Live Sports

It’s official: Atlanta United acquires Pity Martinez

January 24, 2019 11:05 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — South American player of the year Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez has been acquired by Atlanta United, bolstering a team that won the MLS Cup championship in just its second season.

United announced the long-anticipated transfer on Thursday. Martinez announced he was leaving River Plate after the Argentine powerhouse won the Copa Libertadores last month.

Terms of the deal were not released, but United reportedly agreed to a transfer fee of $14 million — one of the highest in Major League Soccer history. It’s another sign of the club’s deep financial resources after setting numerous attendance records the last two years.

Martinez becomes the team’s fourth designated player, which means Atlanta will need to make an additional move to stay within MLS salary cap rules.

For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

