The Associated Press
 
IUPUI beats Green Bay 76-70, McCall leads with 18 points

January 17, 2019 11:18 pm
 
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — D.J. McCall had 18 points to lead five IUPUI players in double-figure scoring as the Jaguars beat Green Bay 76-70 on Thursday night.

Camron Justice added 16 points for the Jaguars. Jaylen Minnett chipped in 13 points, and Elyjah Goss and Evan Hall added 11 apiece. McCall and Goss each grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Sandy Cohen III had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix. JayQuan McCloud added 18 points and Tank Hemphill had 11.

Minnett hit a 3-pointer and Justice made a layup to give IUPUI a 69-65 lead with 2:50 remaining. Green Bay pulled within a point twice but couldn’t take the lead as the Jaguars closed on a 5-0 surge in the final 47 seconds.

IUPUI (11-8, 3-3 Horizon League) plays Milwaukee (8-11, 3-3) on the road on Saturday. Green Bay plays Illinois-Chicago (9-10, 3-3) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

