Ivanauskas leads balanced Colgate past BU 77-56

January 19, 2019 3:42 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, and five players scored nine or more, as Colgate defeated Boston University 77-56 Saturday.

Will Rayman scored eight of his 12 points as the Raiders (11-8, 3-3 Patriot League) ended the game on a 19-7 note over the last 8½ minutes. Colgate shot 7 for 10 in that span to the Terriers’ 1 for 7.

Jordan Burns added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Colgate and Malcolm Regisford scored 11 with nine rebounds.

Tyler Scanlon scored 14, the only Boston player to reach double figures. The Terriers (9-10, 2-4) shot 37 percent, 20 of 54, and turned the ball over 13 times.

Colgate had seven steals and blocked four shots with six turnovers.

Both teams were part of a five-way tie for fifth place in the Patriot League, with Colgate now gaining some separation. The win was the first in conference for the Raiders on the road this season.

