The Associated Press
 
Jackson carries UTSA over Rice 95-79

January 10, 2019 10:48 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points as UTSA defeated Rice 95-79 on Thursday night.

Nick Allen added 20 points for the Roadrunners (9-7, 3-0 Conference USA), who pulled away with two 9-0 runs before the midpoint of the second half.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists for UTSA, which won its sixth straight game. Keaton Wallace added 16 points and seven assists.

UTSA posted a season-high 20 assists.

Chris Mullins had 14 points for the Owls (7-10, 2-2). Quentin Millora-Brown added 14 points and seven rebounds. Trey Murphy III had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

