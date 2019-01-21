Listen Live Sports

Jackson has 23 on 9-of-10 shooting; NC A&T beats Coppin St.

January 21, 2019 9:56 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson scored a career-high 23 points to help North Carolina A&T beat Coppin State 80-71 on Monday night.

Jackson, who recorded his previous career best with 21 points in a win over Morgan State on Saturday, was 9-of-10 shooting against Coppin State.

Milik Gantz made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 18 points and Ibrahim Sylla scored 11 for NC A&T (10-9, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). The Aggies have won six in a row and are above .500 for the first time this season.

Jackson hit two free throws and then converted a 3-point play to end the first half and Aaren Edmead’s 3-pointer to open the second capped an 8-0 spurt that gave NC A&T the lead for good at 37-32. Jackson hit a 3 to spark a 16-5 run that pushed the lead to 13 points when he made a layup with 8:10 remaining and it as at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Lamar Morgan tied his career best with eight 3s and had a career-high 35 points for Coppin State (3-17, 3-2). Dejuan Clayton added 19 points.

