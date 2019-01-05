Listen Live Sports

Jackson leads Georgia Southern past UT Arlington 77-64

January 5, 2019 5:44 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quan Jackson scored 21 points with six rebounds and Georgia Southern beat UT Arlington 77-64 on Saturday, snapping a three-game skid.

Jackson was 5 of 9 from 3-point range for the Eagles (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt). Isaiah Crawley added 15 points and six rebounds, Elijah McCadden had 12 points and five rebounds and David-Lee Jones Jr. had 11 points and four assists.

The Eagles trailed by 10 midway through the first half but Jackson drained three 3-pointers after that to help Georgia Southern to a 25-22 lead with 4:37 left and the teams were tied 32-all at the break.

Georgia Southern used a 10-4 surge to open the second half to go ahead 42-36 and led the rest of the way, pushing it to 53-43 on a Calvin Wishart 3-pointer with 11:08 to play.

Andres Ibarguen scored 11 points with six rebounds for the Mavericks (4-11, 0-2) who have lost three straight and 10 of their last 11 games.

