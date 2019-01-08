Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson lifts E. Michigan over Ball State 84-82 in 2OT

January 8, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Minnie scored 25 points with a career-high six 3-pointers, Paul Jackson added 15 points and the winning free throws, and Eastern Michigan beat Ball State 84-82 in the second overtime on Tuesday night for its first win against the Cardinals since March 3, 2015.

James Thompson IV scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds — 11 on the offensive end — for his fourth straight double-double for the Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Mid-American), who ended a two-game skid. Kevin McAdoo added 15 points.

Trey Moses’ layup tied it at 82 with 41 seconds left in the second overtime, but he missed the and-one and Jackson hit two free throws for the Eagles with 17 seconds to go. Moses missed a 3 at the buzzer and Thompson grabbed the rebound to ice it.

The Eagles led 34-32 at halftime and Minnie’s 3 with six seconds left in regulation tied it at 65. Ball State’s Austin Nehls hit a 3 at the first overtime buzzer to tie it at 73.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tahjai Teague scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Kyle Mallers added 11 points for the Cardinals (10-5, 1-1). Moses grabbed 10 rebounds and scored 16 points for his 1,000th career point to become the 32nd player in Ball State history to reach that mark.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane