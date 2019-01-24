Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 28 to lead UTSA over Charlotte 88-43

January 24, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 28 points as UTSA won its seventh consecutive home game, easily beating Charlotte 88-43 on Thursday night.

Keaton Wallace had 15 points for UTSA (11-9, 5-2 Conference USA). Adokiye Iyaye added 12 points and Byron Frohnen had nine rebounds.

UTSA dominated the first half, going on runs of eight and 16 straight points and leading 44-19 at the break.

Jon Davis had 12 points for the 49ers (5-14, 2-6).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.