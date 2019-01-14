Jackson St. capitalizes on foul-prone Southern for 64-58 win

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Venjile Wallis scored 17 points, Chris Howell added 14 and Jackson state beat Southern 64-58 on Monday night.

Sidney Umude’s 3-point play with 2:23 left put Southern ahead 54-52 before the Tigers (6-11 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) closed it out with a 12-4 run. Jontrell Walker made a pair of free throws, Wallis made a layup and Howell’s layup off a steal made it 58-54 with 77 seconds to go.

The teams combined for 46 personal fouls — Southern committed 26 — and the Tigers took advantage and made 20 of 34 from the free-throw line. Despite that the Jaguars led for 26 minutes of the contest.

Umude scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Aaron Ray scored 14 and Destin Dunton and Jayden Saddler each scored 12 points for the Jaguars (1-16, 0-4). Southern has lost 10 in a row

