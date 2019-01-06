Listen Live Sports

Jackson, UTSA beat UTEP for second time in 3 days, 67-63

January 6, 2019 12:32 am
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 24 points to help UTSA beat for the second time in three days, 67-63 on Saturday night for its fifth consecutive win.

The Roadrunners (8-7, 2-0 Conference USA) beat UTEP 75-60 at home on Thursday and have won five in a row against the Miners (5-8, 0-2).

Keaton Wallace had 16 points for UTSA and Nick Allen scored 14.

Nigel Hawkins converted a 3-point play to give UTEP a 10-point lead, its biggest, with 17 minutes to play. Wallace answered with a 3-pointer and then a jumper and, after Evan Gilyard hit two free throws for the Miners, UTSA used a 16-3 run to take a 56-50 lead with 10 minutes left after Jackson hit a 3. Gilyard made a 3-pointer to pull UTEP within two points with 5:33 to go but the Miners made just 1 of 8 shots from there and got no closer.

Gilyard led UTEP with 18 points.

UTSA committed 12 turnovers to the Miners’ 16 and had a 28-3 edge in points off turnovers.

