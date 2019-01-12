Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson’s shot with 1.6 left wins it for UTSA

January 12, 2019 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson scored 17 points including the game-winner with 1.6 seconds left and UTSA beat North Texas 76-74 in a game Saturday between Conference USA unbeatens.

Jackson gave a North Texas defender a ball fake then twisted around and put up a shot a few steps inside the arc.

Zachary Simmons caught a court-length inbounds pass but his hurried turnaround 15-footer was off the mark.

Nick Allen added 16 points, Keaton Wallace had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Giovanni DeNicolao 10 points for the Roadrunners (10-7, 4-0), who won their seventh straight game, their longest streak since 2008-09. At 4-0 in C-USA play, UTSA equaled a program-best league start from 1988-89. The win also ended a four-game losing streak to the Mean Green.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Roosevelt Smart scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Ryan Wooldridge scored 17 points with nine rebounds for the Mean Green (16-2, 4-1), who had an eight-game win streak snapped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris