The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jacksonville beats Stetson behind Notae’s double-double

January 30, 2019 9:19 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season and Jacksonville beat Stetson 72-57 on Wednesday night, handing the Hatters’ their eighth straight loss.

Jalyn Hinton scored 12 points off the bench and Dave Bell added 11 with eight boards for the Dolphins (10-13, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference), who won the rebound battle 49-25 but turned it over 20 times. Aamahne Santos dished six of Jacksonville’s 16 assists.

Notae’s 3 capped a 7-2 run for a 52-34 Dolphins’ lead midway through the second half and they led 60-47 on his 3 with 5:53 to go.

Hinton’s dunk capped 13-0 run for a 23-14 Jacksonville lead while the Hatters went scoreless for more than four minutes and the Dolphins led 37-24 at halftime after outrebounding Stetson 25-10.

Keith Matthews led Stetson (4-19, 0-8) with nine points.

