Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacob, Osaghae help FIU hold off Charlotte 69-66

January 10, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Trejon Jacob hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Osasumwen Osaghae finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven blocked shots and three steals to guide Florida International to a 69-66 victory over Charlotte on Thursday night.

Freshman Antonio Daye Jr. pitched in with 10 points and four assists for the Golden Panthers (11-5, 2-1 Conference USA), who extended the best start school history with the win.

Jacob scored the final six points in a game-opening 27-11 run for FIU, which led 34-25 at halftime. The 49ers (3-11, 0-3) trailed by double digits most of the second half. Osaghae’s layup with 6:26 remaining gave FIU a 62-50 lead, but the Golden Panthers went cold and didn’t score until Brian Beard Jr’s jumper with 2:06 remaining put them up 64-60. Jon Davis’ 3-pointer pulled Charlotte within a point with 13 seconds left, but Beard and Banks both hit 1 of 2 free throws in the final nine seconds and FIU held on.

Davis paced the 49ers with 24 points and four 3-pointers. Freshman Brandon Younger added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Milos Supica scored 12 with eight boards. Charlotte has lost six straight games.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission