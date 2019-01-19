Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars re-sign safety Jarrod Wilson to 3-year contract

January 19, 2019 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.

Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent on March 13.

Wilson started the final two games this season, filling in for injured starter Ronnie Harrison. Harrison, a rookie and a third-round draft pick from Alabama, stepped into a starting role in place of waived veteran Barry Church.

Wilson, who signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has appeared in 47 games with two starts during his three-year career. Wilson has 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He also has been a standout on special teams, totaling 16 tackles.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Jaguars fired secondary coach Perry Fewell a day after the end of the regular season. They hired Tim Walton as cornerbacks coach and promoted Joe Danna to safeties coach.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy