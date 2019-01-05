Listen Live Sports

Jamanka wins WCup bobsled, Meyers Taylor of US gets bronze

January 5, 2019 9:55 am
 
ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany drove to her second World Cup bobsled win of the season Saturday, rallying in the second heat to take the victory.

Jamanka and Annika Drazek finished their two runs in 1 minute, 57.25 seconds. Canada’s Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were second, 0.31 seconds back, while Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza were another 0.08 seconds off in third.

Britain’s Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas led after the first run, but struggled in the second heat and settled for fourth overall.

Jamanka has two golds and a silver in the season’s first three races. Meyers Taylor earned her second medal of the season, both bronze.

A two-man competition was scheduled for later Saturday.

