Jamerson scores 26, Norfolk St. beats Bethune-Cookman 75-68

January 14, 2019 10:42 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Derrik Jamerson Jr. had a career-high 26 points and Kyonze Chavis scored 11 of his career-best 15 in the final eight minutes as Norfolk State pulled away for a 75-68 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Jamerson made 7 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc and Chavis was 5-of-5 shooting. Alex Long shot 9 of 14 and finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for Norfolk State (9-10, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Bethune-Cookman used a 10-2 run to trim its deficit to 51-49 when Houston Smith made a layup with 8:13 to play. Chavis answered with a layup and, after Long added another, Chavis hit two free throws before his layup pushed the lead into double figures with five minutes left. He made a 3-pointer with 2:44 to go that gave Norfolk State its biggest lead at 66-53 before the Wildcats scored the next nine points to pull within four on Dondre Duffus’ layup with 1:09 remaining. Long answered with a dunk and the Spartans, who have won four in a row, made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 39 seconds to seal it.

Cletrell Pope had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Duffus scored 19 for Bethune-Cookman (6-11, 1-2). It was Pope’s third consecutive double-double and his 10th of the season.

