James Madison shoots lights out in 69-58 win over Charleston

January 5, 2019 6:32 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points and James Madison shot the lights out in the first half on its way to a 69-58 victory over Charleston on Saturday.

Banks sank 7 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and the Dukes (8-9, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) picked up their first conference win of the season by shooting 65 percent (15 of 23) in the first half. Banks had 10 points and James Madison buried 7 of its 10 shots from distance in the opening half to take a 43-26 lead at intermission. The Dukes cooled off a bit in the second half, but still managed to shoot 54.5 percent from the floor and 53 percent from beyond the arc.

Jarrell Brantley and reserve Jaylen Richard topped the Cougars (13-3, 2-1) with 15 points apiece. Grant Riller scored 13 before fouling out. Charleston shot 39 percent from the floor and made just 4 of 18 3-point tries (22 percent).

The Cougars were trailing 52-36 when Richard’s 4-point play keyed a 14-0 run that pulled them within 52-50 with 10:10 left in the game. But Mosley stuck a 3-pointer and made a layup off a turnover for a 57-50 lead with 8:37 left and Charleston would get no closer than four points from there.

