Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

James nets 20, Wyoming ends skid against SJSU 59-46

January 23, 2019 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James and Hunter Thompson combined for 22 of their 34 points in the second half and Wyoming pulled away from San Jose on Wednesday night for a 59-46 win.

The Cowboys (5-14, 1-5 Mountain West Conference) ended a five-game losing streak and pushed the skid for the Spartans (3-15, 0-6) to nine games. San Jose State has lost six straight times against Wyoming and is 0-10 in Laramie.

Thompson had 12 of his 15 points in the second half, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and James had 10 of his 20.

Wyoming scored the first 11 points of the game but San Jose State had an 11-0 run of its own and the game was tied at 24 at halftime.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Spartans opened the second half with two buckets but James hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Jordan Naughton converted a 3-point play and James scored two more baskets for a 13-0 run.

Thompson sandwiched 3-pointers around a Trace Young fast-break dunk as the Cowboys stretched the lead to 15. When the Spartans got it down to nine on a layup by Michael Steadman, who led with 10 points, Thompson hit consecutive 3s and the lead stayed in double figures the last 4½ minutes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service