The Associated Press
 
James scores 18, Liberty defeats Jacksonville 69-53

January 12, 2019 4:12 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and pulled down nine rebounds, Caleb Homesley added 14 points and 11 boards and Liberty defeated Jacksonville 69-53 Saturday, improving to 3-0 in its first season in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Flames (14-4) led 35-24 at halftime and pushed the lead to as many as 13 points after the break. Jacksonville erased most of that to pull within 47-42 on a Jace Hogan free throw with 7:35 left to play.

Liberty freshman Darius McGhee scored on a tough shot off the glass on the other end and James followed with four free throws in the next two-plus minutes pushing the lead to 11.

James later scored on three straight possessions, including a one-handed slam on a putback to cap a 14-4 run and break the lead open 61-46 with 2:23 remaining.

JD Notae led the Dolphins (8-10, 1-2) with 15 points, the only player to reach double figures.

