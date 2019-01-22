Jansrud out after breaking hand in downhill training crash

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Kjetil Jansrud is facing an injury layoff after breaking two bones in his left hand in a downhill training crash Tuesday, two weeks before the start of the world championship in Are, Sweden.

Jansrud hurt his hand as he tried to break a fall on the icy Streif course in the first official training session for Saturday’s classic race.

Jansrud has posted a photo on his Instagram account after coming out of surgery, saying “I’ll be back in no-time.”

He wrote: “DieStreif 1-0 Jansrud. Note to self: if you lose balance, dont support yourself by throwing the hand down in the ice. Very unlucky to break two bones.”

Jansrud, a five-time Olympic medalist who won silver in downhill and bronze in super-G at the Pyeongchang Games, was the silver medalist in super-G at the worlds in 2017. He has won 22 World Cup races, including one super-G this season, in Lake Louise, Alberta, in November.

Jansrud won the prestigious downhill on the Streif in 2015, and was runner-up in the super-G on the same course last year.

A second downhill training is scheduled for Thursday, followed by the race on Saturday.

