The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jazz beat Clips 129-109 for 1st 5-game win streak of season

January 17, 2019 12:54 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 129-109 on Wednesday night for their first five-game winning streak of the season.

Mitchell, coming off Western Conference player of the week honors, has averaged 30.3 points over his last six games.

Jae Crowder added 23 points, Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 22 rebounds and Kyle Korver had 19 points for the Jazz, who had six players in double figures.

Leading by 16 to start the fourth, Utah got three consecutive 3-pointers, including two by Korver, to go up 104-81.

The Jazz made 30 of 37 free throws, while the Clippers were 9 of 14.

Lou Williams scored 10 of the Clippers’ next 13 points to draw them to 107-92.

Williams finished with 23 points off the bench to lead the Clippers, who have lost four straight for the second time this season. Tobias Harris added 17 points and Avery Bradley 15 points.

Los Angeles rallied in the second, getting within one on a 3-pointer by Bradley. But Utah answered with an 8-2 run to go into halftime leading 56-49.

TIP-INS

Jazz: They improved to 8-7 on the road against Western Conference teams. … The lineup of Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles, Favors and Gobert improved to 4-0 together.

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers got a technical early in the fourth. … They also dropped four straight from Dec. 11-17.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host Cleveland on Friday.

Clippers: Host Golden State on Friday. LA won the first matchup 121-116 in overtime on Nov. 12.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports News

The Associated Press

