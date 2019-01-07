Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Bucks, Box

January 7, 2019 10:51 pm
 
UTAH (102)

Ingles 1-6 0-0 2, Favors 6-13 0-2 12, Gobert 4-8 6-10 14, Rubio 4-5 0-0 9, Mitchell 8-24 4-4 26, O’Neale 2-2 2-2 8, Crowder 3-11 4-5 12, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 4-8 0-0 10, Korver 4-9 0-0 9, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-86 16-23 102.

MILWAUKEE (114)

Middleton 5-15 2-3 14, Antetokounmpo 13-30 4-6 30, Lopez 5-6 2-2 15, Bledsoe 3-11 0-0 6, Brogdon 8-14 4-4 21, Ilyasova 3-6 0-0 6, Maker 6-8 1-1 15, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Snell 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 46-98 13-16 114.

Utah 34 28 24 16—102
Milwaukee 32 26 25 31—114

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-37 (Mitchell 6-12, O’Neale 2-2, Neto 2-3, Crowder 2-9, Rubio 1-1, Korver 1-5, Ingles 0-2, Favors 0-3), Milwaukee 9-25 (Lopez 3-4, Maker 2-3, Middleton 2-5, Brogdon 1-1, Snell 1-3, Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-4, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out_Antetokounmpo. Rebounds_Utah 46 (Gobert 15), Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 10). Assists_Utah 20 (Ingles 6), Milwaukee 27 (Bledsoe 6). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Milwaukee 19. A_17,341 (17,500).

