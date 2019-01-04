Jazz-Cavaliers, Box

UTAH (117)

Ingles 6-11 1-1 14, Favors 4-9 2-2 10, Gobert 4-4 4-4 12, Rubio 6-13 0-0 15, Mitchell 7-12 1-2 18, O’Neale 2-5 0-0 5, Sefolosha 0-2 0-0 0, Crowder 5-9 3-4 16, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Udoh 1-2 1-2 3, Exum 4-8 2-2 11, Neto 2-2 0-0 5, Korver 2-6 5-5 10. Totals 43-83 19-22 117.

CLEVELAND (91)

Osman 3-9 2-2 8, Nance Jr. 5-9 0-0 10, Thompson 3-10 2-2 8, Sexton 3-13 4-4 13, Hood 3-6 4-4 12, Jones 1-2 0-0 3, Frye 1-3 2-2 5, Burks 6-13 2-3 17, McCaw 1-5 0-0 3, Clarkson 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 32-82 16-17 91.

Utah 23 25 33 36—117 Cleveland 20 29 22 20— 91

3-Point Goals_Utah 14-35 (Mitchell 3-4, Rubio 3-6, Crowder 3-7, Neto 1-1, Exum 1-2, O’Neale 1-4, Korver 1-4, Ingles 1-5, Favors 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1), Cleveland 11-21 (Sexton 3-4, Burks 3-4, Hood 2-2, McCaw 1-1, Jones 1-1, Frye 1-3, Nance Jr. 0-1, Osman 0-2, Clarkson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 47 (Ingles 9), Cleveland 39 (Thompson 12). Assists_Utah 29 (Exum 7), Cleveland 14 (Sexton, Frye 3). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Cleveland 21. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_19,432 (20,562).

