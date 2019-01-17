Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jazz-Clippers, Box

January 17, 2019 12:55 am
 
UTAH (129)

Ingles 3-8 0-0 6, Favors 5-7 1-4 11, Gobert 7-10 9-10 23, Mitchell 10-22 8-8 28, O’Neale 3-6 4-4 10, Crowder 8-15 2-4 23, Cavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 1-2 0-0 3, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 2-7 1-1 6, Mitrou-Long 0-1 0-0 0, Korver 5-8 5-6 19. Totals 44-86 30-37 129.

L.A. CLIPPERS (109)

Harris 6-14 2-2 17, Gallinari 3-14 1-2 9, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 0-0 8, A.Bradley 6-10 0-0 15, Harrell 5-11 1-2 11, Scott 2-3 0-0 5, Motley 2-4 1-1 5, Marjanovic 2-2 0-1 4, Beverley 0-3 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 2-2 2, Williams 11-18 1-2 23, Wallace 2-7 1-2 6. Totals 45-98 9-14 109.

Utah 31 25 32 41—129
L.A. Clippers 22 27 23 37—109

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-33 (Crowder 5-11, Korver 4-5, Allen 1-2, Niang 1-2, Mitrou-Long 0-1, Favors 0-1, O’Neale 0-1, Ingles 0-5, Mitchell 0-5), L.A. Clippers 10-22 (A.Bradley 3-4, Harris 3-6, Gallinari 2-6, Scott 1-1, Wallace 1-2, Williams 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 48 (Gobert 22), L.A. Clippers 41 (Harrell 7). Assists_Utah 27 (Ingles 8), L.A. Clippers 24 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Utah 15, L.A. Clippers 24. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers. A_15,535 (18,997).

