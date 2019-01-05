Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Pistons, Box

January 5, 2019 9:35 pm
 
UTAH (110)

Ingles 6-11 2-3 16, Favors 3-8 6-7 13, Gobert 4-7 1-4 9, Rubio 6-13 5-5 18, Mitchell 10-21 5-6 26, Crowder 1-8 2-3 4, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Sefolosha 2-4 2-2 6, Udoh 1-2 0-0 2, Neto 2-3 0-0 4, Exum 1-1 2-2 4, Korver 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 39-82 25-32 110.

DETROIT (105)

Bullock 7-14 0-0 19, Griffin 13-21 5-6 34, Drummond 7-10 1-4 15, Jackson 4-10 2-2 12, Brown 3-7 6-6 12, Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Leuer 0-3 0-0 0, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Calderon 3-6 0-0 7, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 39-82 16-20 105.

Utah 13 35 28 34—110
Detroit 31 22 25 27—105

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-21 (Korver 2-3, Ingles 2-4, Favors 1-2, Mitchell 1-3, Rubio 1-4, Sefolosha 0-1, Crowder 0-4), Detroit 11-25 (Bullock 5-8, Griffin 3-7, Jackson 2-4, Calderon 1-1, Kennard 0-1, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Gobert 11), Detroit 44 (Drummond 18). Assists_Utah 24 (Mitchell, Exum 5), Detroit 18 (Brown 7). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Detroit 23. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_17,255 (20,491).

